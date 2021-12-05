Analysts Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target at $93.17

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company.

THRM stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

