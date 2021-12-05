Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,569.83

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($72.77).

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($86.28) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,444 ($71.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,181.41.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.