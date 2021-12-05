Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) Target Price at €782.67

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €787.67 ($895.08).

Several research analysts have commented on KER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th.

EPA KER traded down €9.50 ($10.80) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €684.00 ($777.27). 182,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €659.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €701.47.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

