Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $190.32

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 1,233,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,362. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $175.69. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

