Analyzing Arko (ARKO) and Its Competitors

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arko to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Arko alerts:

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arko and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 57.75 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.07 million 8.96

Arko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arko and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1105 2620 2669 82 2.27

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 21.83% 4.68%

Summary

Arko beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.