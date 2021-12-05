Analyzing Fairfax India (FFXDF) & Its Peers

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS: FFXDF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fairfax India to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million -$41.48 million 4.01 Fairfax India Competitors $135.21 million $48.03 million 12.42

Fairfax India has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 24.72% 19.65% Fairfax India Competitors -21.53% -17.18% -8.27%

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India’s peers have a beta of 1.87, indicating that their average share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fairfax India and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India Competitors 262 924 831 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Fairfax India’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax India has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax India peers beat Fairfax India on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

