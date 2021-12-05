Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.77

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 20702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

