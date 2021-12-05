Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 586,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAUKF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

