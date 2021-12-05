AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AU stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

