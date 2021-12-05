Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Annexon by 108,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 188,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,832. The company has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

