Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

ATRS stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

