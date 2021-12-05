Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

