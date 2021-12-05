APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

