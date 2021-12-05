APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $934,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

