APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

