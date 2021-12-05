Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APPN. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $69.35 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Appian by 59.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

