Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

