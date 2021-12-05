Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $53.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

AAOI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 536,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,286. The company has a market cap of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

