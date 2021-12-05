Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAOI opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

