Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Sells $108,900.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Alan Korbel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20.

Shares of APRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

