Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $206.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

