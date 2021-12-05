Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $332.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.