Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 33,675 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.