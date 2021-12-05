Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. FMR LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the second quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arrival by 261.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arrival by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrival by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

