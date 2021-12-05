Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stake Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial accounts for about 6.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Financial worth $51,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

