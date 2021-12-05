Arrow Financial Corp Buys 12,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 133.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Truist lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,550. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.