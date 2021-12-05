Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.81. 1,602,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

