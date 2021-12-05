Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.04 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,254,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,741. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

