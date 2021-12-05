Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,640. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

