Arrow Financial Corp Sells 5,443 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,191,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.