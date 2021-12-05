Arweave (AR) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.93 or 0.00094454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $47.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

