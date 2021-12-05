Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $24.02 on Friday, reaching $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

