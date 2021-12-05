Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $324.98 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $172.52 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.42. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

