Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $324.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.42. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $172.52 and a 52-week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

