Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PENN opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

