Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,619 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after buying an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $469,550 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

