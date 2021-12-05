Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,728 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

