Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2,206.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,211 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 489,999 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of Peabody Energy worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.