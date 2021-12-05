Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,229 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 64.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $460.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.26 and a 200-day moving average of $699.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $435.12 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.73.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

