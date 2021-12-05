Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post $113.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $192.18 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $290.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

