Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Atlanticus has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 701.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

