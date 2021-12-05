Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 1,356,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.