AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.13.

ACQ stock opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49. The firm has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

