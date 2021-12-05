AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.13.
ACQ stock opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49. The firm has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
