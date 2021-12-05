Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,987 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $136,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

