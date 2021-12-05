Autonio Price Down 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $180,825.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.93 or 0.08408744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.64 or 1.00069872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00079714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

