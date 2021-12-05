AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,863.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,790.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,626.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.