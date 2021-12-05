Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

