Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

