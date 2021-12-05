Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 276,279 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $324,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

