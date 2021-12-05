Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,242 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $93.69 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

